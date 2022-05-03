Flex Seal Expands Retailers in the Caribbean

WESTON, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – The global Flex Seal® Family of Products is filling gaps, cracks and holes across the Caribbean. And many of their products are now available at a variety of retailers in Barbados, Bermuda, Guyana, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Lucia.

Available products include Flex Seal, Flex Tape®, Flex Glue®, Flex Seal Liquid®, Flex Shot® and the Flex Seal Mini® products, each in a variety of their respective colors. These products are available at over 30 locations in-store and on some websites.

“The whole Flex Seal Family joins me in the excitement of this new opportunity and growth for our company,” said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson. “We are proud to partner with these new retailers and expand our offering of products to more countries globally.”

It’s important to protect your home and property during the storm season, and The Flex Seal Family of Products is there for you. Each product is useful for a variety of fixes and weatherizing around the home.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

