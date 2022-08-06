Flash floods kill 550 in Pakistan in heaviest rains in decades

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Islamabad (CNN)Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, with remote communities in the impoverished southwestern province of Balochistan among the hardest hit, a government agency said.

Government agencies and the army have set up aid and relief camps in flood-hit regions and are working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine.

Aside from the fatalities, the flooding had damaged more than 46,200 houses, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

“We’re doing our best to provide for extensive relief and rehabilitation of flood victims,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during a visit to stricken areas.

But the Balochistan provincial government said it needed more funds and appealed to international organizations for assistance.

