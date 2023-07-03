Flag Raising Ceremony in West End, Grand Bahama

Residents of West Grand Bahama gathered at the Government Park in West End for the 50th Independence Anniversary Flag Raising Ceremony on Friday, June 30. Ceremonies were carried out in East Grand Bahama at High Rock and in Freeport, at the Ministry for Grand Bahama. Senator Kirkland Russell, in the absence of Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, explained the significance of the Flag while Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama, Iram Lewis, assisted by holding the Flag for all to see. Those in attendance, including representatives from the armed forces, were invited to the flagpole as a representative from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force hoisted it at 11am. A ceremonial cake was then cut by Senator Russell, Mr. Lewis, and Leonard Dames Jr., Administrator for West Grand Bahama.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: