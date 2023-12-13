Fivio Foreign Clowned For Embarrassing Nicki Minaj Lyric Gaffe

Fivio Foreign seemingly enjoyed Nicki Minaj’s latest album Pink Friday 2, and the rapper is not ashamed to show that he is a member of the Barbz community.

However, it seems that the New York rapper was under the mistaken belief that his former collaborator shouted him out on one of the songs, leading to fans trolling him mercilessly online.

Earlier this week, Fivio Foriegn posted a TikTok, reacting to Minaj’s song “Everybody,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. There is a repetitive line in the song that sounds like Nicki Minaj name-dropped him, and Fivio appears gleeful for the recognition from the most prominent female rapper in the game.

In the song, Nicki repeats the word “body” in the chorus, and for some reason, Fivio thought she was saying “Fivi.”

“When Nicki say ‘Fivi’ in her new song,” he captioned the clip. “S/O my demon Nicki Minaj.”

The song, which samples Junior Senior’s 2002 hit “Move Your Feet,” has no lyrics that say “five,” as fans later shared the lyrics to clown the rapper.

“This is going to be another Natalie Nunn situation huh,” one person wrote about Nunn celebrating Cardi B, mentioning her chin in her song “Bongos”.

Rubi Rose also seemed to joke about the mix-up as she referenced her mistake of thinking that Drake’s name dropped her on his song “7 am on Bridle Path”.

“He just like me,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I seen this yesterday I was f**kin cryin. Bro might be a lil slow,” another person wrote.

Nicki Minaj has not reacted to the mix-up, but she and Fivio Foreign are good because they collaborated on “We Go Up” in 2022, which gave him his first No. 1 song. On the other hand, Nicki also revealed that she made the track for Call of Duty earlier this year, but it never made the cut.

“This is mad funny b/c that was the song I wrote in 5 mins one day for ‘Call Of Duty’, Once I kept it for my album, I still didn’t even rlly know if it made sense on PF2. I didn’t wanna send it to Uzi b/c I thought he’d be over it. Instead he was like this hard af! Uzicito,” the Queens rapper said.

As for Pink Friday 2, the rapper announced her upcoming world tour and ticket sales started on December 12.

So far, the confirmed dates for the tour are as follows:

“Pink Friday 2” Tour:

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland ArenaSun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaFri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile ArenaSun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaWed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterFri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King CenterWed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaFri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway CenterTue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum CenterThu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential CenterFri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterSat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenMon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaTue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank ArenaThu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterFri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL CenterSun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD GardenFri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein CenterSat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv ForumWed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell CentreThu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaSat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaWed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United CenterSat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target CenterThu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom CenterThu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterSat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterSun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody CenterSat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op LiveSun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World ArenaTue May 28 – London, UK – The O2Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor ArenaSun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo DomeWed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess ArenaFri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena