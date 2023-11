The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Five candidates nominated to contest the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election set to be held on November 22nd on Monday morning. The five candidates nominated in this order Free National Movement candidate, Bishop Ricardo Grant; Progressive Liberal Party candidate, Kingsley Smith; Independent, Terneille Burrows, Coalition Of Independents candidate, Lincoln Bain and Independent candidate, Daquan […]