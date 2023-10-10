First Poppy to the Governor General from the British Legion, Bahamas Branch

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia A. Pratt received the British Legion-Bahamas Branch in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Friday, October 6, 2023, where they presented her with the first Poppy for the upcoming Remembrance Day Poppy Season. Pictured from left: Charles Hepburn Jr. Esq., Senior Executive Volunteer Officer; Adina D. Munroe-Charlow, Chairperson/Treasurer/Welfare Officer; H.E. Cynthia Pratt; Franklyn Brown Esq., Senior Executive Volunteer Officer; and Marvin Pinder Esq., Senior Executive Volunteer Officer.

