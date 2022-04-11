First phase of emergency assistance given to vendors

RECEIVING ASSISTANCE – Approximately 50 vendors were recipients of the Emergency Vendor Relief Grant Distribution. This came on the heels of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper and Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, touring the Port Lucaya Marketplace on Monday, March 21, and even though there were cruise ships in port, there were no visitors there. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)



FREEPORT, The Bahamas – Approximately 50 vendors received the Emergency Vendor Relief Grant on Friday, April 8, 2022 — distributed on the first floor of the Harold DeGregory Building, where the Ministry for Grand Bahama is housed.

The Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama said that when the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper visited Grand Bahama in late March, they were having meetings with potential buyers of the Grand Lucayan.

“We decided to go over to the Port Lucaya Marketplace to visit some of the vendors and to really hear their concerns and see how we could address some of their issues. Immediately we discovered, and it was a cruise ship day and there were no customers.

“Many of the vendors would have gone through Hurricane Dorian and then the pandemic and so they were really struggling.”

The Minister further stated that they were looking at ways to possibly bring relief.

It was a Monday, and the following day, they were able to take information to Cabinet requesting immediate relief to not only those vendors, but others as well.

“Today is the beginning of the fulfillment of that and it’ll continue on, as we are still waiting to get all of the information from the various vendors.”

MAKING IT BETTER – Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, on Friday, April 8 shared that about 50 vendors were the recipients of the Emergency Vendor Relief Grant Distribution. Cheques were distributed at the Ministry for Grand Bahama after vendors submitted the necessary information. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)



Vendors are required to submit the relevant documents before their cheques are processed.

During phase one, 50 vendors received, out of approximately 380.

“Since then,” she said, “we’ve had additional cruise passengers coming in that we were able to get into Port Lucaya Marketplace to support those vendors. We are also looking at the beach access and giving the visitors a better experience. “When the visitors come to that area, the Port Lucaya vendors will then benefit.”

(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page