First Food Truck Festival for Grand Bahama announced, and “promises to be a fantastic event”

Grand Bahama will host its first Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Taino Beach from 11am to 6pm, when a variety of vendors will have their products on sale. Event coordinators made the announcement on Thursday during a press conference at Taino Beach. Shown from left are: Corey Cartwright, LUSCO; Samantha Outten, Grand Bahama Wines and Spirits; Joel Lewis, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Grand Bahama; Imani Roberts, Strategic Projects Coordinator for the Family Islands, Aliv; Nuvolari Chotoosingh, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation’s general manager in Freeport; and Jillian Williams, Brand Representative for the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)

Grand Bahama will host its first Food Truck Festival at Taino Beach on Saturday June 22, from 11am to 6pm, it was announced on Thursday, June 6, by event coordinators during a press conference at the festival site.

Representing the Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey was Joel Lewis, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Grand Bahama, who, speaking on the Minister’s behalf, said that with the rise in popularity of the food truck industry, the Ministry for Grand Bahama is excited and “eagerly anticipating” the upcoming Food Truck Festival.

“The Ministry for Grand Bahama is committed to promoting new events on our beautiful island.” This, he continued, is in keeping with the island’s goal of becoming the home of events and entertainment.

Mr. Lewis described the Food Truck Festival as a “paradigm shift” in food culture in the country. “We have been noticing this trend around the world and are happy to see it now being embraced by the Grand Bahamians.”Nuvolari Chotoosingh, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation’s general manager in Freeport described the upcoming event as “fantastic” and said it came about because the Ministry of Tourism got several requests from Food Truck vendors wanting to participate in the annual Goombay Festival.

He said, “But for us, to have them featured on the park along with the tents didn’t make for a good look, so we decided to do something else for the food truck vendors.”

After visiting several of the food trucks and taste testing, it was discovered that the food was good and so it was decided to give them their own event – hence the Food Truck Festival.

Once this was decided, partners such as Grand Bahama Power Company, the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board, the Ministry for Grand Bahama, Aliv and many others were contacted for participation and collaboration.

There will be a variety of food trucks on-site selling Bahamian food, sushi, ice cream and others. Along with existing vendors, games and entertainment provided by DJs and the Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band, “it promises to be a fantastic event.”

To ensure safety standards, the vendors have been inspected by the relevant authorities to make sure they meet the criteria.

Said Mr. Chotoosingh, “We hope that after this event, people will frequent the food truck vendors after seeing how good the food actually is.”