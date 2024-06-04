Financial Expert On 2024/2025 Budget

The 2024-2025 budget communication was delivered by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis in the House Of Assembly last Wednesday.

Speaking on what has been revealed about the budget in that communication, Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Gowon Bowe expressed that the presentation lacked explanation on the successes, failures and changes proposed for the next budget cycle.

Mr. Bowe also said, “when we look at the level of commitment in terms of debt service costs, the level of commitment in terms of salary, the amount of discretionary spend is limited. And so there is no opportunity for any single year’s budget to be revolutionary. It is one that requires stability, it requires steadiness, it requires consistency. And notwithstanding some of the fanfare and rah-rah we have come to expect in the theatre we called the House of Parliament, the overall communication was simply one of initiating the dialogue around the numbers that will be presented for the following year.”

The budget debate is expected to begin in the House Of Assembly on June 5th.