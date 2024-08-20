Fighting Climate Change One Child At A Time

The Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting hosted a two week climate change camp for children called Camp Climate Action.

Minister Myles Laroda recently spoke with participants of the camp about the importance of their role in the camp. He said, “children are always the ones who could carry things out. If they believe in something they’re very passionate. So I’m asking you to lead this fight now in respecting the climate, respecting our planet, respecting climate change as not just this fictitious thing.”

Participants gained knowledge in such topics as the Bahamian environment, wildlife and recycling. Chief Probation Officer, Lisa Bowleg explained what the children were taught. “One of the things the children learned during Camp Climate Action was to prepare a disaster supply kit and what goes into that kit.”

The camp was held at the Flamingo Gardens Center.