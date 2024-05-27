FFI 2024 Americas holds dialogue on Blue Economy in Grand Bahama, for a third year

Minister of Economic Affairs, the Hon. Michael Halkitis, executives of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, investors, and sponsors were among those in attendance for Forum for Impact (FFI) Americas 2024 when it returned to Grand Bahama for a third year of dialogue on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Founders of FFI, Simon Jacot de Boinod and Michael Meehan, opened day one with a discussion on innovations in sustainable finance, and the Blue Economy at Pelican Bay Hotel.

Leading the talks were executive panelists of Clean Marine Group Limited; Blue Action Accelerator; Maritime Blue; and Future Green.

From: Bahamas Information Services