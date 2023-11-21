Festival Noel Rings in Christmas Season in Grand Bahama

Grand Bahama’s original wine and art holiday event – Festival Noël – returns this December 1 at the Rand Nature Centre, ringing in Christmas with premium wine, tasty food, fabulous arts and crafts, live entertainment, and exciting activities for everyone to enjoy.

Festival Noel is dedicated to showcasing international wines, exposing the diversity in local cuisine, celebrating arts, and providing a platform for cultural expression and entertainment on Grand Bahama. This year, attendees can sample over 35 wines from around the world, courtesy of title sponsor Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits; delight in culinary treats from Grand Bahama’s finest chefs; explore wonderful, Bahamian-made art and products from talented local artists and vendors; participate in fun games and thrilling raffles; and more.

As a community staple event, Festival Noël supports Grand Bahama’s three national parks: the Rand Nature Centre (RNC), the Lucayan National Park (LNP), and Peterson Cay National Park (PCNP). Additionally, it supports local creatives by providing a platform for them to display and sell their work as artists. This year’s featured artist is Dr. Kevin Bethel, known for his oil, pastel, and watercolor paintings, prints, and drawings.

BNT Director of Parks Ellsworth Weir said, “Festival Noël is an extraordinary event providing an unmatched creative and cultural experience. We’re honored to host something that’s come to mean so much to the people of Grand Bahama over 28 years – and that delivers true impact by supporting the worthy cause of preserving our island’s unique national parks, which attract thousands of visitors to our shores annually.”

Festival Noel 2023 takes place December 1 at the Rand Nature Centre, Cathedral Boulevard in Freeport, Grand Bahama from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets are available for purchase at the Rand Nature Centre, Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits stores, and Kelly’s Freeport Ltd. Advance tickets are $60 for BNT members, and $65 for non-members. Tickets purchased at the gate are $75 for all.

The 28th annual Festival Noël is sponsored by: Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits; Sands Beer; ALIV; Kerrygold; The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism; RBC; the Grand Bahama Port Authority; Kelly’s Freeport Ltd.; Western Atlantic University School of Medicine; PURE Drinking Water & Ice; Crown Ice; Sunny Isles Purified Water; Bahamas Maritime & Logistic Services; CG Atlantic; Coca-Cola; Grand Bahama Power Company; Grand Bahama Shipyard; HG Christie’s International Real Estate; FOCOL; and Sav-Mor Drugs Pharmarcy.

To learn more about Festival Noël 2023, visit the official event website at bntevents.com.

To learn more about the role the BNT plays in managing terrestrial and marine national parks, conserving wildlife, and informing environmental policy, please visit its website: http://www.bnt.bs and follow/subscribe to its various social media channels: Facebook, Instagram,Twitter, and YouTube.