Fancy Dancers rush into its 40th anniversary Parade this BoxingDay 2023

Fancy Dancers’ Executives and members are elated that former MP and proprietor of the Superwash franchise, Mr. Dionisio D’Aguilar has continued his commitment to the organization by providing financial aid. Presenting Fancy Dancers with a $10,000 sponsorship, Mr. D’Aguilar gave congratulations to the group on its work in the community and encouraged them to do their best in the upcomingparades which is now days away.

Fancy Dancers a category B group participating in the 2023 Boxing Day and 2024 New Year’s Day Parades in a category that boasts of more than 15 groups was established 40 years in 1983 by three young men from the Freetown community who at that time participated in the junior category. These excited seventeen year olds sought and gained the support of community businessman Mr. Theophilus Fritz, Mr.T and the rest is Junkanoo history. Fancy Dancers has consistently participated in parades with a nine year consecutive victory for a total of 18 first placed finishes until 2000.

A premier Category B group, Chairman for Fancy Dancers, Mr. Carlos Pyfrom notes that Fancy Dancers appreciates the support Mr. D’Aguilar has given Fancy Dancers over the years as an MP and as a businessman. Noting that category B groups are often overlooked for sponsorship, he is proud to say that the reason Fancy Dancers has survived these many years is because of persons like Mr. D’Aguilar whosee the benefits in the organization not only for arts and culture but also its community development.