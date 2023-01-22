Family, Motorsport, Biker communities bid farewell to ‘Hally’ Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Haldane Alphonzo Holder, alias Hally, drove off into the sunset just as he lived his life – in one of his loves, ‘a Volkswagen’.

Hally was known for racing in his yellow and blue buggy and that was the request of his family for his sendoff.

The 69-year-old died on December 7, 2022, and he was laid to rest last weekend. His friends and family attended his thanksgiving service at the Collymore Rock Nazarene Church on January 14, and then he was buried at Westbury Cemetery.

Hally was a president of Motorcycle Club – Tridents and his fellow rider, friend and owner of Fabulous AF – Affordable Furnishings, Fabian Reeves made his unique casket. Hally drove MG 272, number 61 on the track in life and he drove it into the afterlife the same way.

Eulogising his dad, his son Kishain Holder said, “He loved family… He was the best. He never missed a birthday or anything… In my life I will miss him.

“He left a big impact on the lives of many…

“Enjoying his life was his thing and that he did to the fullest.”

Hally was late of Duncans, St Philip.

