Monday, Sep 20, 2021
A GOVERNMENT FOR ALL: Newly sworn-in PM promises to govern fairly and not favor a “privileged few”
CRIME RAGES ON: Man in his 30s shot to death; ASP says too many firearms on the streets
BACK IN BUSINESS: Christie-era financial secretary to be returned to former post
NOW REFINE IT: OAS commends election but notes limited progress on past recommendations
NO TIME TO POINT FINGERS: Finance expert urges govt not to blame Minnis admin for Moody’s downgrade
COA denies more time for appeal of case involving former finance minister
CONTINUED IMPROVEMENTS: AML Foods sales down from last year but still better than pre-pandemic
Dynamic Health makes case for Bahamas to adopt Abbot’s Panbio COVID test
DAVIS ON COVID PROTOCOLS AND MOODY’S DOWNGRADE
EYEWITNESS NEWS SEPTEMBER 19 2021
PRIME MINISTER DAVIS RECEIVES HIS INSTRUMENTS OF APPOINTMENT
BE CAREFUL: Former PM Christie says low voter turnout marks new type of demonstration
EYEWITNESS NEWS SEPTEMBER 19 2021
EYEWITNESS NEWS SEPTEMBER 19 2021
DAVIS ON COVID PROTOCOLS AND MOODY’S DOWNGRADE
Sun Sep 19 , 2021
Post by @ewnewsbahamas.
