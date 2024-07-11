Exuma Independence Celebrations

Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, the Hon. Chester Cooper traveled to Exuma where he participated in independence celebrations held at the Regatta Site

Residents and visitors were treated to a cultural showcase including food, music, a march band and Junkanoo.

During his remarks at the event Mr. Cooper told attendees, “when we unit and serve our country that is when we see The Bahamas soar and this is why we must continue to celebrate in fine form our independence, what is takes collectively for the good of our entire country, we must continue to herald and celebrate.”

