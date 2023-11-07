Executives and Honourees of the Esther’s Ball Network pay a courtesy call on the Governor General

Governor General, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt welcomed the Executives and Honourees of the Esther’s Ball Network in conjunction with Kingdom Explosion Ministries International in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Monday, November 6, 2023. Pictured from left: Senior Nursing Officer, Dr. Paulette Cash; Nurse Sharlene Russell; Pastor Sharon Gibson; Prophetess Dr. Patrice Smith (CEO/Esther’s Ball Network); H.E. Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor General; Pastor Tanisha Chambers of Jamaica; Apostle Dr. Carla Davis; Dr. Annemarie Glinton-Rolle (Apostle); and Rev. Jennifer Carey.