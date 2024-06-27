Executive Manager At Min. Of Labour On Biweekly Pay

Executive Manager at the Ministry of Labour in Grand Bahama, Quinton Laroda spoke with ZNS News this week on the government’s intention to pay the salaries of civil servants biweekly instead of monthly.

Laroda expressed surprise that the intended move is controversial. He said, “we already have a large number of Bahamians who are paid weekly and biweekly. It isn’t a new concept it isn’t an alien something out of the blue.”

The Executive Manager said a sample survey was done of government workers and the majority of respondents preferred the biweekly pay schedule. “I’ve also been advised that the biweekly pay system comports better with the new auditing model we’re going to use.”

Laroda added, “I know a lot of the workers I’ve spoken to that third week before salary it’s a hard week. They are dying for some income and so I believe getting paid twice will be a benefit to most workers.”

The move to biweekly payments was announced by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis during the 2024-2025 budget communication.