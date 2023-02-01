Excel Guyana forges strategic alliance with Inver Group

Black Immigrant Daily News

Excel Guyana has announced a strategic alliance with Inver Group, a firm specialising in the distribution of metal building solutions and construction materials including the design, engineering, and supply of prefabricated warehouses and insulated panels.

The Inver Group is the most specialised building solutions team in the Caribbean, Central, and South America.

“Excel is honored to have such a close relationship with one of the most trusted authorities in prefabricated construction materials in the region. We look forward to erecting world-class buildings with Inver in Guyana. Stop by and see us at booth 23-24 at the International Energy Conference,” Mr. Kris Sammy, the Chief Executive Officer of Excel Guyana said in a briefing.

Excel’s team of experts, who have more than 30 years of experience, and Inver’s team of highly trained engineers and experienced architects dedicated to providing solutions tailored to clients’ needs are working in collaboration to bring value-based solutions to each project. Our approach delivers quality while saving the client time and money.

The Inver Group offers not only prefabricated construction materials but also various services such as problems solving system, continuous technical support until products are installed, approval drawings and other deliverables free of charge, advice and technical guiding, efficient selection of materials, job site visits, and support, freight and logistics service, as well as 3D renderings for industrial buildings and warehouse projects.

In keeping up with the rapid increase in infrastructure projects within the country, it is important for Excel to source engineering and prefabricated buildings and panels from a company that has extensive knowledge in the region Inver’s buildings can be found at Baker Hughes, Packfic Rim, Shlumberger and Courts.

“Our team at Inver Group is looking forward to working with Excel, a company that is focused on high standards to build better buildings for the Guyanese. Our customers are ensured great customer service, quality components, and value engineering. We will work hand in hand with Excel to accomplish the client’s building project in the most optimal way and with the best performance,” said Engr. Roberto Guzman of Inver Group.

Excel Guyana is a rapidly expanding integrated company that delivers comprehensive solutions to clients and partners.

Excel Guyana has established a strong presence in the country with over 10 years of operation, with established networks in various countries such as Argentina, India, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, India, the United States of America, Mexico, and Venezuela.

NewsAmericasNow.com