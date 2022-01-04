Evergrande has been ordered to demolish 39 buildings in Chinese resort

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)Troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande is trying to reassure investors that it will work with authorities who have ordered the company to demolish a few dozen buildings in China.

Chinese media reported over the weekend that authorities in Hainan province — a tropical resort island off the coast of southern China — ordered Evergrande to demolish 39 buildings,saying that the building permits had been illegally obtained.

The company acknowledged the order in a post on WeChat on Monday night, noting that it did not affect other buildings in the same property project, which involve some 61,000 property owners.

The 39 buildings are part of Evergrande’s gigantic Ocean Flower Island project in Hainan, inwhich the company has invested nearly $13 billion over the last six years.

The company suspended trading in Hong Kong on Monday, without elaborating. In a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the company said it would resume trading in the afternoon, and confirmed that it would “actively communicate” with authorities about the Ocean Flower Island project and”resolve the issue properly.”

Read More