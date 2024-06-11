Evangeline Jervis Hurricane Shelter opens on Grand Bahama



(BIS Photos/Andrew Miller) Scores of residents gathered at the Seventh-Day Adventist Freeport campus for the official opening and dedication ceremony of the Evangeline Jervis Hurricane Shelter for Grand Bahama.(BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)

The Evangeline Jervis Hurricane Shelter and full-time feeding centre for Grand Bahama was officially opened and dedicated on June 6, 2024.

The hurricane shelter, the first such dedicated facility for Grand Bahama, is the vision of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and is situated on its Freeport campus on Beachway and Gambier Drive.

The 8,000 square-foot facility can accommodate up to 300 people, is equipped with an industrial kitchen, restroom, shower and locker facilities, sleeping quarters, laundry room and generator.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for Grand Bahama Joel Lewis, while bringing remarks on behalf of Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey during the ceremony, extended her appreciation and deepest gratitude to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for its humanitarianism and dedication to the Grand Bahama community.

He noted that the Evangeline Jervis Centre has been a lifeline to thousands of families and individuals in crisis since 2009, providing much-needed support during tough times.

The new state-of-the-art shelter will provide a temporary safe haven for the residents of Grand Bahama and a year-round soup kitchen feeding those in need daily, a recreation centre for the elderly and training centre for school programs and after school activities.

Mr. Lewis thanked the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, its partners, everyone involved in the construction of the center and the hard-working staff and volunteers of the distribution centre on behalf of the Government of The Bahamas for their commitment to the wellbeing of residents in Grand Bahama, adding that their dedication and timeless work have not gone unnoticed.

More Photo Highlights Below: