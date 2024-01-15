Eugene Dupuch Law School joins forces with The University Of The Bahamas on Legal Education Initiative

A brand new partnership between The Eugene Dupuch Law School (EDLS) and the University of The Bahamas’ Northern Campus will mean comprehensive legal training for entrepreneurs on that island. The initiative will give course participants access to the law institution’s vast alumni network and the support of its Legal Aid Clinic as well. The partnership was officially unveiled during a press conference on Grand Bahama Island on Friday, January 12, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Barbara Walkine)

In alignment with its commitment to delivering top-tier legal education across the region, the Council of Legal Education at Eugene Dupuch Law School (EDLS) is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the University of The Bahamas’ Northern Campus (UB North) on its UB-IGNITE project. Launched in 2023, this initiative is the result of a strategic alliance between the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Lab and the University of The Bahamas’ Northern Campus, with a focused mission of “Sparking Innovation and Entrepreneurship” on Grand Bahama Island.

“The UB-IGNITE project seamlessly aligns with our mission to empower participants with the skills needed for entrepreneurial excellence”, noted EDLS Principal Tonya Bastian-Galanis. “This partnership not only extends our academic reach but also reinforces our dedication to innovation in legal education,” she explained.

With an already well-established reputation for community involvement, EDLS, through this transformative partnership, is set to enhance the IGNITE experience, providing comprehensive legal knowledge tailored to running businesses. Participants in upcoming cohorts will benefit from the invaluable support of the EDLS Legal Aid Clinic (LAC) as well as its extensive alumni network.

“EDLS will be at the forefront, organizing and delivering seminars, collaborating with UB North to host training sessions and webinars. Covering a spectrum of legal topics specifically tailored to entrepreneurs, these initiatives are designed to equip participants with the knowledge necessary to navigate legal issues commonly faced by new business owners with confidence,” explained Nicole Sutherland-King, LAC Director at EDLS.

In addition to providing educational resources, EDLS faculty and alumni will extend mentorship opportunities to UB-IGNITE Project participants, offering guidance, insights, and advice to address legal challenges, understand implications, and make informed decisions.This collaboration represents just one feature of EDLS’s broader initiatives for 2024, as the institution continues its mission to educate, elevate, and celebrate the legal profession in The Bahamas and across the region.