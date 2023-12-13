Ethan S. Bain Environmental Health Foundation Supports Ranfurly Home

Local nonprofit, Ethan S. Bain Environmental Health Foundation (ESBEHF) recently made a donation in support of Ranfurly Home. Jacqueline Bain (center), ESBEHF’s Founder presented a monetary gift along with two heavy duty garbage bins to the home. The gift will be used towards the purchase of cleaning supplies. Mrs. Bain, a Past President and Honorary Board Member at Ranfurly has a special connection to the children’s home. “We thought it was important to give back to Ranfurly as the first in a series of donations to local organizations because of the great work that is being done here.

We commend the current administration and the board forcontinuing to ensure that the children who come through these doors have a safe haven to grow and develop.”Home administrator Ingrid Deveaux, (left) thankedESBEHF for the Foundation’s generosity. She was joined by house parent Leslie Moore (right) during the presentation. Since the mid 1950s, Ranfurly has provided comprehensive childcare services for displaced childrenin The Bahamas. The home relies heavily on government subsidies along with support from public and private donors. To show your support, visit ranfurlyhome.org. For more information on the ongoing work being done by ESBEHF, visit ethansbain.org, email [email protected] or follow on Facebook.