Eta Psi Omega Chapter Donates Food Power Packs to Yellow Elder Primary School for Food Security Initiative

Eta Psi Omega) and Mrs. Tamica Adderley (Principal, Yellow Elder Primary School). (L-R) Mrs. Ramona Wells (Vice President, Eta Psi Omega), Mrs. Alexandria Williams-Ferguson(Senior Mistress, Yellow Elder Primary School), Mrs. Phylicia Laramore-Ferguson (President,Eta Psi Omega) and Mrs. Tamica Adderley (Principal, Yellow Elder Primary School).

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Eta Psi Omega Chapter proudly presented Yellow Elder Primary School with over 200 nutritious Power Packs today. This generous donation is part of the Sorority’s signature program, Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack (CHIPP). It isset to be Alpha Kappa Alpha’s most ambitious childhood hunger program to date and reestablishes its ongoing commitment to uplift the community and ensure food security for children in local communities.

The presentation ceremony, held at Yellow Elder Primary School was attended by students, teachers, and representatives from Eta Psi Omega. The event was filled with excitement and gratitude, as Eta Psi Omega handed over the Power Pack bags filled with healthy non- perishable snacks, fruits and beverages designed to support the children’s nutritional needs and enhance their ability to focus and learn throughout the school day. The donation is a testament to the organization’s dedication to addressing food insecurity, most importantly childhood hunger, which remains a significant issue for many families in the area.

“We are thrilled to announce a generous donation of over 200 power packs filled with essential food items for the Yellow Elder Feeding Network. Through our Empower Our Families program under the Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack initiative (AKA CHIPP), the Chapter continues to embody the spirit of compassion and community support, ensuring that those in need receive both sustenance and hope,” said Mrs. Phylicia Laramore-Ferguson, President of the Eta Psi Omega Chapter. “Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of so many families. Thank you to all who have contributed to this worthy cause.”

This initiative was made possible through the collaboration and generous contributions of local businesses and numerous members of the wider community who share a common goal of fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for children. The Eta Psi Omega Chapter aimsto continue its efforts through similar projects and partnerships with hopes of expanding to more schools in the local community in the future.

More Photo Highlight Below:

