Envista Forensics Announces Gabriel de Carcer as Managing Director

MEXICO CITY, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Envista Forensics, a global forensic consulting company, announces the appointment of Gabriel de Carcer as the new Managing Director, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Envista has offices across North America, including Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, as well as Europe, Singapore and Australia. Their team of global experts assist claim and legal professionals worldwide following incidents or disasters such as fires, failures, collapses or natural disasters.

De Carcer will be responsible for continued growth and development of the company’s forensic engineering services throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, primarily serving sectors such as Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Energy, Construction, and Infrastructure.

“I am excited to begin this next chapter with Envista,” said de Carcer. “Through my contributions and experience in the insurance carrier sector, I hope to jump in quickly and help continue to grow the brand in the market.”

As an industry veteran with more than 20 years working in insurance with carriers such as Crawford and Tokio Marine, de Carcer has handled claims over $100M, managed large scale catastrophe response, and has a heavy background serving the construction, manufacturing, energy, marine, transportation, property, and civil liability sectors.

“There is immense potential for Envista to more broadly serve the insurance claims industry in Mexico and the Caribbean, and with engagement and passion for what we do, and why we do it, I’m inspired to work hard and keep pursing the continuous improvement of our world-class services for the success of our teams and for this great firm, of which I’m so grateful to be a part of,” stated de Carcer.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Gabriel onboard,” said Mike Driscoll, Technical Director. “I have overseen the Mexico office for the past 5 years, and I’m thrilled to have someone with Gabriel’s experience and knowledge of the industry help us continue to grow the Envista brand in Mexico and the Caribbean. I know our clients will enjoy working with him, as will the entire team.”

In addition to de Carcer’s appointment to the firm’s Managing Director role for Mexico and The Caribbean, Envista also welcomes back two engineers to their team, further increasing the offices capabilities. Leonel Carrasco will join as Project Engineer, Fire/Electrical/Mechanical and Miguel Hernandez, will join the team as a Senior Project Engineer, Fire/Civil/Structural.

“The experience added to our team in Mexico just exploded,” mentioned Liz Peterson, Vice President, International Forensics. “I know our clients will be in great hands, and I’m eager to see the potential of this team, and how they will work together to increase our services and capabilities in the market.”

To reach de Carcer, Carrasco or Hernandez, please email [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], respectively. To submit an assignment, please call +52 55 6821 0880.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting services. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building & construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

