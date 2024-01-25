Environment Ministry Tours RCL On Inaugural Visit to The Bahamas

Keno Cambridge, Consultant, MENR; Samantha Cartwright, Sr. Environmental Officer, DEPP; Phedra Rahming-Turnquest, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources; Rhianna Neely-Murphy, PhD, Director, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP); Ravonne Whyms, Secretary, DEPP and Arana G. Pyfrom, Assistant Director, DEPP

Officials of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources visited Royal Caribbean Cruise line’s first LNG Cruise Ship while in port last weekend. ICON of the Seas is the newest and first-of-its-kind cruise ship. It is powered by liquified natural gas (LNG). The ship features six multi-fuel engines which can be powered with both LNG and distillate fuel. Icon of the Seas contains other alternative energy features, including the use of fuel cells to produce electricity and fresh water.

Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, is committed to ensuring that cruise ships docking in Nassau Harbour, adhere to the highest environmental standards. Director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), Rhianna Neely-Murphy, PhD, congratulated Royal Caribbean International President and CEO, Michael Bayley on the ship’s innauguaral visit.

The ship has a strict energy management programme, and every kilowatt used is scrutinized for energy efficiencies and emission reductions. AI-based technologies help to optimize the ship’s routes to maximum efficiency. A waste heat capture process harnesses and repurposes excess engine heat. ICON Of The Seas is shore power-ready, able to immediately plug in to local power grids, where available. It also has an air lubrication system, in which microscopic bubbles coat the hull to reduce friction.

Icon of the Seas also has stringent water and waste management programmes, ministry officials learned. The ship’s environmental officer tests the water on board daily and oversees all initiatives and training. A state-of-the-art waste management room manages a single stream recycling process and a waste to energy system uses Microwave Assisted Pyrolysis technology to turn trash into energy on board.

Mr. Bayley assured officials, including Permanent Secretary Mrs. Phedra Rahming-Turnquest that the Icon of the Seas staff would do their best to exceed the country’s environmental expectations. LNG is a less heavy fossil fuel that burns cleaner and gives off less emissions. Setting a new standard for sustainability, Icon of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s first ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel cell technology. According to the cruise operator, this is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 30% and sulfur emissions by nearly 100%. The vessel can host more than 5,000 passengers per cruise with a maximum capacity of just over 7,000 people. The ship arrived in Nassau harbour on January 18, 2024 during its sea trial tour. Miami will be homeport for Icon of the Seas from January 2024 through at least April 2026.

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below:

(l-R) Rhianna Neely-Murphy, PhD, Director, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International, President and CEO and Mrs. Phedra Rahming-Turnquest, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources(L-R) Arana G. Pyfrom, Assistant Director, DEPP; Ravonne Whyms, Secretary, DEPP; Samantha Cartwright, Sr. Environmental Officer, DEPP; Phedra Rahming-Turnquest, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources; Rhianna Neely-Murphy, PhD, Director, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) and Bahamian Cruise Visitor