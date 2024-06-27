Environment Minister Receives Courtesy Call From Australia’s High Commissioner

On her first visit, Her Excellency Sonya Miller, High Commissioner of Australia to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, paid a Courtesy Call on the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources. Among the discussions were possible collaboration on matters of mutual interest as it related to the environment and natural resources, in particular, the marine environment. Australia has the world’s largest Barrier Reef and The Bahamas the third largest. In this regard, coral bleaching and marine protected areas are of mutual concern. The call was paid on Thursday, June 21st, 2024.

From: Bahamas Information Services