Environment and Natural Resources Ministry announces Plans for GCFI76 Conference, November 6-10

Press conference, November 3, 2023 at which Environment and Natural Resources Ministry officials announced plans for upcoming Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute Conference. BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MENR) on Friday, November 3, announced plans for the Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute Regional Conference (GCFI76).

Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, the Hon. Vaughn Miller described the two-day event — a collaboration of MENR and GCFI76, that takes place November 6-10, 2023 at Atlantis, Paradise Island to the theme ‘Linking Science and Society towards a vision for sustainable Fisheries.’

The opening ceremony will be held November 6 at Atlantis Grand Ballroom with the closing and awards ceremony to take place on Friday, November 10. The conference features an exhibition, a fishers’ forum and a poster session. Among the topics to be discussed:– Climate Change– Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease– Fish Spawning Aggregations– Habitats and Ecosystems

GCFI was founded in 1947 to promote the exchange of information on the use and management of marine resources in the Gulf and Caribbean regions.