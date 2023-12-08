Energy & Transport Minister Breaks Down the Technical Aspects of the Solar Micro Grids RFP Proposal

The Minister of Energy & Transport the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis spoke at a press conference to launch the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Family Islands New Energy Generation by Microgrids, Cleaner Fuels and Renewables at Margaritaville Beach Resort on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The Minister also fielded questions from the press and public. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

The Minister of Energy & Transport the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis said each Family Island has unique power requirements, loads, and generation levels.

“Therefore, the specification for the solar array (a collection of solar panels wired together to capture sunlight and produce electricity) will be at least 30 per cent of the energy demand,” the Minister of Energy & Transport said at a press conference to launch the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Family Islands New Energy Generation by Microgrids, Cleaner Fuels and Renewables at Margaritaville Beach Resort on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

This initiative involves developing solar energy microgrids across the Family Islands. This also encompasses the Government’s goal of The Bahamas having a 30 per cent renewable power generation by the year 2030.

The Minister explained that microgrids will ensure consistent and reliable power output for island inhabitants, addressing unique island requirements.

She also noted that Battery Energy Storage Systems will be incorporated to ensure a seamless backup power supply during outages, and support both the solar and prime power generation.

“Projects will be managed locally to minimize wastage, reduce generation costs, and drive self- sustainability on the islands.”

The Minister said a central Microgrid Controller will be employed to enhance efficiency and reliability across all microgrids and will allow the Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) to monitor all systems from a centralized location.

She said the deadline for proposal submissions is January 26, 2024, with opportunities for clarification questions through the public procurement portal.

Family Island site visits will commence on December 11, 2023, starting with Eleuthera. The full schedule is outlined in the RFP.

The Minister explained that to be eligible for evaluation, all firms must meet specific experience and qualification standards, including microgrids and renewable energy facility construction capability, and a clear warranty policy is essential for ensuring the performance of proposed equipment.

She said, “We urge all interested firms to submit clarification questions or obtain further information through the public procurement portal, where responses to all questions will be made available.”

The Energy & Transport Minister said new vendors to the portal will be required to self-register by clicking the link “New Vendor Registration”.

If assistance is required, please call: Christopher Minnis at 702 1555 or Cornell Rahaming at 702 1533.

Only registered vendors can access opportunities posted in the portal. Those who are not yet registered, will be limited to observing the opportunities. The website address is: https://bahamas.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/115160.

