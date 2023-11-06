Energy and Transport Minister commends partnership formed for provision of LNG Bunkering services

The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News
Minister of Energy and Transport, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis brought congratulatory remarks on Elnet Lightering and Eagle LNG Partners forging of a strategic alliance for expansion of LNG Bunkering Services in The Bahamas. The minister is pictured addressing the press conference, Thursday, November 2, 2023. In the group photo, from left: Minister Coleby-Davis; Eagle LNG Partners Vice-President/Business Development Felipe Pinto; Eagle LNG Partners President Sean Lalani; Elnet Lightering President and CEO Elbert S. Hepburn; Mrs. Hepburn; and US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Usha Pitts. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

