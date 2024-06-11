EMR High School team claims title for ‘Best Local Government Junior Council’ in Grand Bahama



(BIS Photos/Lisa Davis) Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey commended the Grand Bahama participants of the relaunched Local Government Junior Council at the closing ceremony and awards presentation at the Training Centre, C.A. Smith Building, on June 6, 2024.(BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)

As the government seeks to advance the Local Government experience with hands-on training through youth empowerment via its Local Government Junior Council programme, students from the seven participating schools in Grand Bahama have made an indelible impression.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, after hearing of the experiences of the junior councillors on their journey, said the country is in good hands.

“You are the future of our nation, therefore young Bahamians must be encouraged to get involved in national affairs, given a seat at the table to contribute to discussions on current issues and opportunities to create initiatives to develop their communities,” she said.

The minister was bringing remarks at the closing ceremony and awards presentation at the Training Centre at the C. A. Smith Building on June 6, 2024 and congratulated the students who participated in and completed the relaunched Programme.

Eight Mile Rock High School, Grand Bahama Academy, Jack Hayward Junior High, Jack Hayward Senior High, Mary Star of the Sea Catholic, Sister Mary Patricia Russell High and St. George’s High made up the seven schools enrolled in the programme.

Eight Mile Rock High School emerged the overall winner as ‘Best Local Government Junior Council for 2024,’ Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High captured second place and Mary Star of The Sea Catholic Academy took home third.

Minister Moxey pointed out to the junior councillors that the knowledge they gained from the programme has afforded them an understanding of the functions of Local Government within the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the important role it plays in our Family Island communities.

The Local Government Junior Council programme bridges the gap between the youth and government of The Bahamas.

“It empowers students by exposing them to the workings of Local Government and the Parliamentary electoral system in addition to the programme’s core values of service, ethics, democracy, education and representation.

“This comprehensive plan will contribute greatly to ensuring the future and longevity of Local Government in The Bahamas,” she said.

“From your well-orchestrated Parliamentary elections, to your impactful, well executed community initiatives, you have left an indelible mark on this program. As you journey towards your bright future, I encourage you to incorporate aspects of what you’ve learned from this program into your daily lives and continue to contribute your voice and ideas to the betterment of your school, your community and this nation.”

By LEDEDRA MARCHE/Bahamas Information Services

More Photo Highlights Below: