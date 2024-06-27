Eleuthera Water Woes

Executive Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, Trajean Jadorette gave an update on Tuesday on efforts to address the water supply issues being experienced on the island of Eleuthera.

Jadorette traveled to the naval desalination plant on Monday. He said, “I met a group of Aqua-Design employees working on the final steps toward the installation of the once defunct motor. The site manager informed me that there is a bent valve, a bent shaft rather, that was creating a vibration and that is will not stop water production. He shared with me that they will produce water to the point of reserve and then they would attempt to switch out that bent valve.”

According to the Executive Chairman on Tuesday an issue another arose when a pump experienced a power failure. “The area manager of Aqua Design further informed me that they have retrieved a motor, repaired it and they are now in the process of putting it back in the well with the intention to start water production.”

Jadorette said he met with the Member of Parliament for South and Central Eleuthera, the Hon. Clay Sweeting and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Leon Lundy concerning the water issue. He confirmed that government will severe ties with Aqua Design and that as of Tuesday afternoon Eleuthera’s pumps were operational.