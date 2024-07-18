Eleuthera Water And Power Relief

Residents on mainland Eleuthera and the surrounding islands have been experiencing frequent interruptions in their water and power supply that has seemingly escalated in recent times.

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs and Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera, the Hon. Clay Sweeting held a press conference on Wednesday where he announced how the government intends to address the issue. He said, “today the barging of over 100,000 galloons of water to Eleuthera will be there within a day to fill the storage tanks and Water and Sewerage will continue to do this until they regain full production of the plants. The one million imperial galloon tank at the naval base site is being finalized with pipes that arrived on the island last week and should be completed within a month. This one million imperial galloon should be able to last for four days if there is another issues with the water production.”

The Minister also said a new desalination unit will be sent to Eleuthera from Grand Bahama this week. “Preliminary work is being done on the naval base site to accommodate this unit as soon as it arrives. These initiatives should bring some normalcy in regards to Water and Sewerage.”

Sweeting also address Eleuthera’s electricity issues saying, “we anticipate that the parts for the engine in Harbour Island will be installed and the unit will be operable by late Wednesday and this will lessen the load of the Hatchet Bay Power Station which will improve the supply to the entire island of Eleuthera.”