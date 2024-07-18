Eleuthera Chamber and Central Bank to Host Digital Currency Expo on Friday

Central Bank of The Bahamas

Eleutherans seeking solutions to a declining presence of brick-and-mortar banking facilities are expected to turn out in droves to attend the most comprehensive digital payment solutions tech expo to be held on the island of Eleuthera this Friday, as the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce hosts the Eleuthera Digital Currency Expo on July 19 at the Cancer Society of Eleuthera in Palmetto Point.

The expo, a part of the Pay Fast, Live Digital campaign, is in conjunction with the Central Bank of The Bahamas, the Clearing Banks Association and other payment solution providers.

Designed to inform and educate Eleuthera residents and business owners on the many digital payment solutions available to them, this expo also gives them the opportunity to speak directly with stakeholders about services, tools and everything needed to support digital payment options.

Central Bank Governor John Rolle leads the list of speakers, which includes representatives from Bank of The Bahamas, Fidelity Bahamas, RBC Royal Bank, Sand Dollar, SunCash, Kanoo Pays and Mobile Assist.

Eleuthera Digital Currency Expo will feature booths from various stakeholders with live demonstrations, informative presentations and Q&A periods where attendees can get a better understanding of the fast-growing movement in the modernization of payment solutions.

The expo also provides the opportunity for banks to hear the thoughts and questions from Eleuthera residents amid concerns of the decreasing number financial institutions with brick and mortar locations across Family Islands.

Among the topics expected to be discussed include alternative digital payment solutions, the decline cheque payments, and how utility companies can support the usability of digital payments.

Participating campaign stakeholders will also include Scotiabank, Sand Dollar Unit of the Central Bank of The Bahamas, Cash N Go, MoneyMaxx, Teachers and Salaried Workers Co-operative Credit Union and Public Workers Co-operative Credit Union.

The Pay Fast, Live Digital campaign is a two-year initiative designed to increase the public level of comfort with digital payments that include credit cards, digital wallets, money transfers, cash apps, online banking, and peer-to-peer payments. The aim is to create a widespread understanding of how individuals can pay and receive payments digitally.

Eleuthera’s business community, as well as the average resident are encouraged to attend as speakers will also share of the many ways in which digital payments and money transfers are faster, safer and more sustainable.

Eleuthera Digital Currency Expo begins at 5:30 p.m. and registration is free, inclusive of refreshments, door prizes and giveaways.