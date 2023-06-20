Electricity Woes On The Family Islands Addressed

The Minister of Works and Utilities was questioned about the reliability of electricity on the family island outside of Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Hon. Alfred Sears said, “what they have done with respect to Abaco, they’re sending additional engines. In Acklins we’re sending, in Salina Point, a 300 kilowatt engine. In Crooked Island a 500 kilowatt engine so that there could be more resilience. We also have these talented technicians of BPL, and I call them the RND division of BPL, because these are Bahamian technicians given very little credit, working with old engines that have continued to work beyond their manufactured predicted life.”