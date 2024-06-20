Eight Mile Rock High School Wins National Junior Council Competition First Place Award

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs, Leonardo Lightbourne (at podium) presented students of Eight Mile Rock High School Junior Council with a check of $5,000 — first-place prize in a recent Junior Council competition, which comprised some 37 schools throughout The Bahamas. The presentation was made during the school’s 2024 graduation ceremony, June 18, 2024, at the school’s auditorium. In the photo with the Junior Council students are Kingsley Smith, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini; Christine Palacious, National Coordinator/Junior Council Program; Junior Council representatives, Chief Councilors and Alexander Williams, Junior Council Program Coordinator in Grand Bahama. (BIS Photo)

Out of 37 schools throughout The Bahamas that participated in a recent Junior Council community outreach competition and initiative, Eight Mile Rock High School Junior Council took home the first-place prize.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs, Leonardo Lightbourne was in Grand Bahama and considered the celebratory atmosphere of the school’s 2024 graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the ideal place and time to present the Eight Mile Rock High School Junior Council members with a $5,000 check for their efforts.

In extending his heartfelt congratulations to the Eight Mile Rock High School Junior Council, Mr. Lightbourne noted that the students’ dedication, creativity, and hard work was a display of what comprises true Bluejays talent. Mr. Lightbourne pointed out that he had the opportunity to get a tour of the school and see some of the students’ amazing work, like the gazebo, which was a part of the Junior Council’s program.

“It is truly amazing what you have accomplished here, and I urge you to continue this level of commitment and excellence in future projects,” the Parliamentary Secretary told the student body and graduating class.Mr. Lightbourne thanked the Family Island Administrator and staff, the Senior Council and staff, and all who played an integral role in the success of Eight Mile Rock High School, adding that their guidance and mentorship were a valuable support: “Thank you for your dedication and encouraging the next generation of leaders. You are truly inspiring.”

He also acknowledged the outstanding work and efforts of consultant, Mr. Alexander Williams, whom he said has been instrumental in spearheading the Junior Council program. He pointed out that Mr. Williams’s passion for community development and youth empowerment has made a significant impact on students in Grand Bahama.

Mr. Lightbourne also expressed his gratitude to the Family Island Administrator, Christine Palacious, who is the national coordinator of the Junior Council Program.

“It is essential to recognize that this program aligns with Minister Clay Sweeting’s supervision and commitment to relaunching and sustaining this initiative, and it demonstrates his belief that programs like this help to cultivate future leaders for our local governance,” said Mr. Lightbourne.

“The department’s unwavering support will continue into next year, ensuring that young minds continue to strive. Thank you all for being a part of this celebration of the spirit of community, leadership and excellence which the students at Eight Mile Rock High exemplify.”

From: Bahamas Information Services