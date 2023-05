The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Hon. Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, delivers youth empowering remarks during L.W. Young Junior High School’s 2nd Annual Boys and Girls Club Seminar, in conjunction with the Ministry of Social Services & Urban Development. Also bringing words of encouragement was the Hon. Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security, and the Hon. Lisa Rahming, Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Services & Urban Development.

