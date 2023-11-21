Education Minister chats with Holmes Rock Primary students

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, on Tuesday visited the students of Holmes Rock Primary School. There, she participated in the school feeding programme. Minister Hanna-Martin is seen interacting with the children after eating. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin visited students at Holmes Rock Primary School ahead of an initial Cabinet meeting in Eight Mile Rock on Tuesday, November 21.

Minister Hanna-Martin, assisted by principal Alana Lindsay-Martin, participated in the weekly feeding programme at the school by handing out breakfast, French toast with orange juice or water. Holmes Rock Primary is one of five schools participating in the pilot feeding programme being offered by the government.

After chatting and interacting with students, the Minister of Education described the programme as a “fundamental intervention.” She said that next to home, school is the most important space in terms of development and “when you see the activity on this playground – they’ve had breakfast, they’ve interacted, they’ve shared meals together and they are preparing now to go into classrooms and to learn.

She said that with another Bahamian being named a Rhodes Scholar, Jervon Sands, the country’s fourth, it is the highest per capita than any other nation.

“We have to bring an enhanced, energized, refueled focus to our schools, our student development, to their wellbeing.”

While at the school, Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis met and interacted with several students. He was accompanied by Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Labour and Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Myles LaRoda.

The Minister of Education thanked the Prime Minister for the resources that are being provided to the schools because “he understands.”

The breakfast programme is an example of the resources being provided; Minister Hanna-Martin said she would like to see the programme expanded to include high schools.

By ROBYN ADDERLEY/Bahamas Information Services