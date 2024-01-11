Ecumenical Worship Service at Zion Baptist Church Commemorates Majority Rule Day

An Ecumenical Worship Service celebrating Majority Rule Day was held Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets.

Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, headed the list of officials in attendance, including Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, members of the cabinet, and senior representatives of government.

