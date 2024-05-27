Dynamic Healing Wellness Center Celebrates Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Chiropractic, Physical and Aquatic Therapy Center



(Photo by Ronnie Archer for Narait It Event Curation & Logistics.) The ribbon cutting signifying the official grand opening of Dynamic Healing WellnessCenter, the $1.2 million, state-of-the-art chiropractic, physical and aquatic therapy facility on Baha MarBlvd.. Pictured (l-r): Gladstone Rolle, lead contractor and father of the founder; Edward Missick,architect and father-in-law of the founder; Tavaree Missick, interior decorator and husband of thefounder; Dr. Shantell Rolle, Founder Dynamic Healing Wellness Center; the Most Hon. Dr. HubertMinnis, Former Prime Minister & MP for Killarney; Sen. Maxine Seymour and Sen. Ronald Duncombe.(Photo by Ronnie Archer for Narait It Event Curation & Logistics.)

Complete with a decompression table, the nature of this non-surgical spinal decompression treatment benefits patients presenting with bulging, herniated or deteriorated discs. Through the intermittent stretching and relaxing of the spine, the negative pressure created allows the bulging or herniated material to move back into the disc while allowing for the movement of beneficial molecules jumpstarting the body’s natural healing response and reducing back pain.

“The most rewarding experience in practice has been helping persons shift from a life of pain and suffering to that of a higher quality of life, not only physically, but in every dimension of their lives,” Dr. Missick said. “I am very proud to be the only chiropractic and physical therapy facility in the country to offer aquatic therapy with our on-site 25ft. pool. Our patients love the sheer convenience of having access to the pool as a continuation of their treatment without the need of splitting time across facilities in multiple locations and look forward to their sessions.”

The Center utilizes other advanced technologies including Insight Millennium Spinal Technology to determine the overall state of the central nervous system as it detects and pinpoints abnormal function in the spine undetectable by an x-ray. The Postural Analysis System assesses a person’s posture displaying any abnormalities, imbalances and underlying causes aiding in development of an appropriate course of treatment.

Dr. Shantell Missick began her tertiary studies at the College of the Bahamas and graduated from Wingate University in Charlotte, NC with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic from Life University in Atlanta, Ga.. Dr. Missick served in many leadership capacities including being a past President of the Bahamas Association of Chiropractic and is the current Bahamas representative to the International Chiropractors Association. She has lectured at Southern College teaching anatomy & physiology and public health.

More Photo Highlights Below:

Dynamic Healing Wellness Center is the only chiropractic facility in the country to offeraquatic therapy courtesy of a 25 ft. pool. (Photo by Ronnie Archer for Narait It Event Curation &Logistics.)Justice Franklyn & Gillian Williams were among guests and well-wishers attending thegrand opening of Dynamic Healing Wellness Center, the $1.2 million state-of-the-art chiropractic,physical and aquatic therapy facility. (Photo by Ronnie Archer for Narait It Event Curation & Logistics.)