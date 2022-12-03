Driver caught on video overtaking, police locate and prosecute driver Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) posted a video on its social media page on December 1 showing a car overtaking other vehicles down a centre lane on West Bay Road, in the vicinity of a pedestrian crossing. The RCIPS said that the driver was located and prosecuted for improper road usage.

The RCIPS is now reminding members of the public that turning lanes are not to be used to overtake other vehicles, saying that you should “Avoid ending up like this driver; use our roads the right way.”

While it is unclear what specific offence was allegedly committed by the driver, the Traffic Act sets out the general duty of drivers, noting that a road user shall exercise care and attention when using the road and have due regard to the following:

the safety and comfort of other road users; andthe preservation and protection of public and private property

The Traffic Act also defines what is deemed to be “careless driving” and “inconsiderate driving” and lists a number of offences.

For example, inconsiderate driving includes flashing of lights to pressure other drivers in front to give way and misusing of a lane to avoid queuing or to gain some other advantage over other drivers.

In relation to this, the Traffic Act says that where a person drives a vehicle on a road without care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons, that person commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of one thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term of six months, or to both. Upon conviction, a person may also be disqualified by the court from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence.

Link to RCIPS video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1598451559393857537

