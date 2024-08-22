Dress Code Notice Sparks Debate On Morals And Gender Identity

Officials at the Doris Johnson Senior High School released a document outlining it’s uniform guidelines ahead of the new school year. The document was circulated online and caused much debate among citizens about gender .

According to the document the school prohibits both boys and girls from wearing make-up and girls are not allowed to wear hair weave.

Deputy Director of Sports, Norris Bain weighed in on the uniform guidelines and gender identity. He said, “this thing about identity I think its clear, God made male and female and all this stuff that’s coming down the pipeline is just causing more problems for us as a nation. People are telling boys that if they feel like a girl then they’re a girl or a girl that if you feel like a boy then you’re a boy. I said that’s persons view respect it, you don’t have to agree with it but respect it and just hold firm to what you believe.”

He added, “at the same time you don’t go out there and get physical with somebody because they don’t believe the same thing you believe. But you want them, just like you believe in the homosexual lifestyle or the lesbian lifestyle, I want to respect my view on heterosexual lifestyle as well. I want you to respect that just like you want me to respect yours. I’m not gonna kill you for yours, I don’t have to agree with yours and school are gonna have to, on intake, school gonna have to do some serious investigation before you take children in the school so that you know exactly what you’re dealing with.”

Bain said unless the family is strengthened there will continue to be a disintegration of the moral fabric of society.