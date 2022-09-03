Drake Show Off Washboard Abs And Flexes His Creds With Women

Drake is very busy on vacation as the rapper took time out of his busy schedule to tan his body and show off his toned abs.

The Toronto rapper seems to still be in the Turks and Caicos or some other sunny destination. Earlier this week, he was spotted with J. Cole, Popcaan, and Kevin Durant enjoying sea sports and fresh lobsters in the Turks and Caicos. The Champagne Papi knows all about relaxing as he posed on a sun chair as he relaxed by a poolside in his latest post.

“She f**** him for a favor- she did me a favor,” he said in a provocative caption of a series of photos showing him pretending to sleep in the boiling hot sun. In the photo, he is seen wearing a grey geometric designs swim trunks along with matching colored slides.

Drake also had his hydration cooler nearby as a giant Yeti cooler sat behind him. In another photo, he is seen cracking up as he laughs. This time he switched things up and ditched the Barry White jerry curl look for his signature all-back cornrow braids. It’s unclear who took the photos, but the rapper’s name is being called in the streets with several women who are alleged to be his “sneaky links.”

Several photos have surfaced from Drake’s vacation showing him with influencer Lilah Pi as they enjoy Jet Ski rides alongside each other. Gossip of the City also posted CCTV footage of a woman named Cecilia Rose out with Drake. The rapper, who has one child, a son named Adonis, appears to be single but dating. Earlier this year, news spread of an alleged escapade that he poured pepper sauce into his condoms to ensure that no one could steal the genetic material. No such stories have since surfaced.

In the meantime, Drake has been quiet on the music scene, at least publicly. Last month the rapper tested positive for Covid-19, which caused his Young Money Reunion show to be canceled.

The event was still put together and ran off after the rapper tested negative. His latest sighting with J.Cole and Popcaan, as well as Lil Yachty, has left fans hopeful that he’s cooking up new music. Being the typical Drake, though, fans will need to wait and see.