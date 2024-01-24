Drake, Meek Mill Calls Out Young Thug Judge Over ‘Disgraceful’ Jail Video Leak

Rappers Drake and Meek Mill are calling out the authorities after a video of Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist’s private, intimate moment over the holidays was leaked on the internet this week.

The video showed the two expressing affection and Mariah The Scientist telling him she loved him while discussing her Christmas gifts. The moment was particularly intimate for Mariah, who also asked the rapper if she was his “baby.” Many fans made fun of the video and shares crude remarks about Young Thug and Mariah.

As the video went viral, Drake called for those responsible to suffer some disciplinary action to be taken.

“This gotta be some form of jail misconduct[.] You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain? Somebody benefitted from this video even existing, and that’s shameful[.]” wrote in a comment on Instagram. He added, “This whole case is wash just 3 the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta.”

via Drake IG

Drake is not one who usually speaks up when it comes to current affairs, but it seems that the video being leaked irritated the rapper, who added, “sh*t is disgraceful…is this a criminal case or Atlanta social media promo for Ural Glanville?”

Meek Mill also weighed on Twitter writing, “This is a top tier lawsuit your personal call not supposed to be on the street.”

In the meantime, the video’s release has sparked debate as many questioned whether there was any reason to be upset. Some, however, pointed out that jail calls are recorded and may even be used in a case as evidence. However, by all indications, the conversation between Thug and Mariah was innocent and released to the public for entertainment rather than given to the prosecution.

The couple has not spoken about the video release. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has also not released a statement about why the video was released.

