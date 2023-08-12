Drake Issued Spicy Clap Back At Lil Yachty Over Photo Braiding His Son’s Hair

Drake and Lil Yachty share a good relationship, but fans rarely get to see their real-life relationship and how it plays out.

On Friday, the men shared a brief exchange as they joked about their respective parenting skills after Drake shared a cute photo of him helping with his son Adonis’ hair. It’s no secret that Drake enjoys being a father, and although the world learned of his son a long time after his birth, he has shown his son to the world and is a proud daddy. Little Adonis Graham is also a marvel to watch as he grows and seemingly follows in his father’s footsteps by liking sports and other activities his father is involved in.

Over the weekend, Drake posted a video of his mother showing off her new diamond watch. Adonis is seen in the background playing when his father asks him if he wants a similar watch.

Drake also shared a photo of him helping with Adonis’s hair. The young boy’s bond hair is pulled together in braids plaited down from a middle part. Drake, who is also sporting braids and has kept the look for the last year or more, seems attentive as he looks at the braids, some of which seem to be undone.

In the comments, Lil Yachty joked about Drake showing off as he was the one styling Adonis’ hair.

“It’s no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet,” Yachty said.

Drake also replied, but his response in the same vein was more cutting. “I was unbraiding it b***h,” Drake said. He continued, “Your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school.”

Thankfully Yachty doesn’t have a son because that joke might have hurt. The “Poland” rapper has a two-year-old daughter with designer Selangie but otherwise no son.

Drake and Lil Yachty have been friends for years and regularly troll each other on social media, so this exchange is only another chapter in their bromance saga. In the meantime, Drake continues his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage tonight with a performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. The pair also has three more tour dates at the venue through to Wednesday, August 15, before moving on to San Francisco for two dates on August 18 and 19.