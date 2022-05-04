Drake Follow And DM A Troll’s Wife Who Joke About His Son Adonis

Drake made an example out of a social media troll who commented about his son Adonis Graham.

There is an unspoken rule when it comes to taking jabs at adults; children are off-limits. A random man on Instagram is getting taught this valuable lesson by Drake, albeit in a very petty way. The man who commented under Drake’s post with his son Adonis took a jab at the rapper’s writing skills but drew Adonis in to pack a punch.

Under Drake’s post, the man commented, “ya son prolly play with ghost writers.”

Drake’s response was in line with the reputation he is alleged to have- Mr. Steal your girl and being the King of Petty that even 50 Cent has nothing on him.

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life,” Drake wrote back.

Drake wasn’t joking when he made the threat as he straightaway followed the woman who has 1700 followers and even jumped into her DMs.

“I’m here for u ma,” Drake wrote.

The woman also seemed excited to have one of the biggest rappers follow her as she reacted to her husband creating a problem with the Toronto rapper.

“My husband decides to be a troll and now @champagnepapi thinking I need excitement in my life.”

The husband also responded by sharing a screenshot of the DM sent by Drake.

“Oh nahhhhhh fool really DM’d my wife. I’m [laughing emojis]” he said.

By now, many in the hip hop industry know not to play with Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham, especially when it comes to the apple of his eyes, Adonis.

The claim that Drake uses ghostwriters comes from Drake and Pusha T’s beef as the rappers exchanged blows in 2016, and Drake got downright petty.

After claiming Drake uses others to write his bars, Drake responded by calling into question Pusha’s alleged drug dealer past on “Two Birds, One Stone.”

“But really it’s you with all the drug dealer stories / That’s gotta stop, though / You made a couple chops and now you think you Chapo / If you ask me though, you ain’t lining the trunk with kilos.”

The G.O.O.D Music rapper went on to respond to Drake in “Infrared,” referring to Quentin Miller, whom Meek Mill claimed was the ghostwriter behind Drake’s bars.

“Your hooks did it/The lyrics pennin’ equals to Trump’s winnin’/The bigger question is how the Russians did it/It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.”

Drake went on to diss Pusha T in “Duppy Freestyle” and even sent shots after Kanye West.

“So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of Vs / What do you really think of the n**** that’s making your beats?” Drake raps. “Tell ‘Ye we got an invoice comin’ to you / Considering we just sold another 20 for you.”

The beef spilled onto Twitter as Pusha T told Drake to send the invoice, and in true petty fashion, Drake sent the invoice for $100,000 for “professional services rendered. Promotional assistance and career reviving,” taking a deep stab at Pusha’s fledgling career which got a surge from his beef with Drake.

Meek Mill and Drake

Drake’s pettiness is not new, though, as he has been hard-hitting with his responses just as with his captions on Instagram.

In response to Meek Mill in 2015 over the same claims that he uses ghost-writers, Drake crushed Meek Mill with the coldest blow – “Is that a world tour or your girls tour?” Drizzy raps in the infamous diss track “Back to Back” because Meek was dating Nicki Minaj at the time and was on tour with her.

His pettiness even spanned him sharing a PowerPoint presentation of memes of Meek at his OvO Festival in Toronto. Of late, though, he’s been keeping his cool and bringing in the bag with his latest $400 M Universal Music Group deal.

Still, Drake is showing that rappers and even followers can get a dose of pettiness if required.