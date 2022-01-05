Drake Drops Fitness Motivation: “The reward for hard work is more work”

Drake comes through with some fitness motivation to kick-start the new year.

The Certified Lover Boy rapper is showing off his hard work in the gym as he pops out shirtless on the gram and shows off his abs and core, and toned body.

Drake has always been a fitness enthusiast and gym rat, so it’s no secret that he seems to enjoy the time he spends in the gym. He even has a full-size gym and basketball court constructed in his Toronto mansion. The rapper, however, also knows that it takes a lot of hard work to see results, as he recently shared with fans.

“The reward for hard work is more work…kno dat,” he captioned a post of himself flexing while wearing lime green colored shorts and green sneakers while flexing his ripped upper body in one photograph.

He also shared another photo where he is seen bare feet on the beach with one of his friends, who is also fit.

Other photos show the rapper taking a swim in the deep blue while he is surrounded by his other fit friends, all males.

While Drake’s fitness journey has been transparent over the years, at one point, he and Joe Budden were beefing, and the latter claimed that the rapper had bought his abs from Dr. Miami.

Drake has, however, shared that he works out with a trainer and, of course, does an abundant amount of cardio, including intense boxing to keep his physique shredded.

Drake usually enjoys vacation in the Caribbean around this time of the year when Canada gets really cold. Last weekend he was spotted in St. Barts with some famous friends, including Meek Mill, who jetted to the islands with Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves, and others.