Drake Celebrate 50 Billion Spotify Streams With Barcelona OVO Kit

Barcelona celebrates Drake becoming the first artist in history to reach 50 billion streams on Spotify.

The La Liga giant wears the special edition OVO kit during their El Classico match against rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, October 16. Drizzy also shared a up close photo of the jersey telling his fans, “This doesn’t feel real but it is.” Drake is a force to be reckoned with, and his numbers definitely tell their own story. The Canadian rapper on Monday achieved a new streaming record after he became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 50 billion streams.

According to Charta Data, this new achievement covers all credits. The rapper recently released his album, Honestly, Nevermind and has been busy promoting what appears to be upcoming concert dates in New York starting on November 11th at the Apollo Theatre.

Drake was also named in second place on the Most Streamed artists on Global Spotify last month. He was bested by Latin powerhouse San Benito while the other hip hop artists on the top 10 list featured The Weeknd at No. 4, Kanye West at No. 8, and Eminem at No. 10.

Among his most streamed tracks on Spotify are his “Moment 4 Life” collaboration with Nicki Minaj, which has surpassed 200 million streams, while his 2018 release “God’s Plan” remains one of his best records to date, having passed two billion streams on Spotify recently.

Meanwhile, Chart Data revealed in August that Drake is the No.1 most Shazamed artist of all time, with over 350 million requests. His top track on that platform is “One Dance.”

As for his album sales, he is still the leading artist in 2022 for bestselling artist by album units sale with over 5 million total units sold in the United States, followed by Taylor Swift in second place with 3.5 million, while NBA YoungBoy came third with 2.8 million, The Weeknd with 2.7 and Kanye West with 2.6 in fifth place.

In the meantime, up to the end of September, Drake remained the top artist with over 5 billion on-demand streams in the US. He is closely followed by NBA YoungBoy, who reached the milestone in late September.

This milestone seems to be headed in the same direction as last year when the Certified Lover Boy rapper ended 2021 as the No. 1 most streamed artist in the US with 8.6 billion on-demand streams.