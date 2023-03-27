Drake Catches Heat After Partying With 50 Cent & Misses Lollapalooza Brazil

Drake decided to party with TV mogul 50 Cent in Miami and misses his headlining performance at Lollapalooza Brazil.

Drake’s Brazilian fans were left disappointed after the rapper missed the event on Sunday night. According to TMZ, Drake was set to headline the massive festival, but for some reason, he did not make it to Brazil. The publication is insinuating that the rapper’s night on the town in Miami on Saturday with 50 Cent might have something to do with his not being in Brazil.

The publication reported that Drake and 50 Cent were seen partying it up in Miami at Booby Trap On the River, a popular strip club and after-hours club.

Drake was set to headline Lollapalooza with artists Rosalía, Tove Lo, and Armin Van Buuren, but at the last minute, the festival announced that he would be replaced by Skrillex. The last-minute ditch was also not welcomed by fans who have been quarreling online and demanding a ticket refund from the festival.

The festival explained that the artist’s set was not ready and his performance would have been affected. As a result, only Day 3 ticketholders may apply for a refund.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo. Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry,” the festival said.

In the meantime, Drake and 50 Cent were seen chopping it up in the popular strip club. 50 Cent was advertised by the club’s Instagram account as a guest on march 25. The G-Unit rapper and television producer was seen in the video on the mic vibing. The rapper’s Branson Cognac brand is prominently displayed in the club posters announcing his presence. The strip clubs seem to be a favorite for celebrities, with Drake, Kodak Black, and others spotted at the club in past times.

Drake has not reacted to the no show publicly. His Brazilian fans are taking him to task over the no show.

“Honestly, festivals in Brazil should ban @drake. He denies to try our own food, taste our water, and cancels his concert on the day he’s supposed to present. WE DON’T WANT HIM HERE. DON’T INVITE HIM ANYMORE,” one fan tweeted.

There are some rumors circulating claiming that Drake canceled his performance because he thinks Brazilian fans don’t know how to sing his songs properly. Some folks also allege that he saw how fans were singing Billie Eilish’s songs word for word during her set and felt he didn’t get the same reaction.