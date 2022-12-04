DPP pushes back at critics of police investigators Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn, is praising the “good work” of the island’s law enforcement officers, urging them to refrain from listening to the negatives of naysayers.

In recent years, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF),as an organisation, has came under increased criticism for how some of its members operate in their handling of criminal investigations.

The force has been lambasted in some quarters for its failure to effectively contain the murder rate, which has resulted in over 1,000 Jamaicans being killed per year.

Adding to the flurry of criticism is the notion that some members of the constabulary are corrupt.

In addressing Thursday’s start of a two-day conference organised by the JCF’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Llewellyn had high praise for the work of the island’s police officers in general.

“Let me say, I appreciate all the good work that law enforcement is doing,” she said.

“Never mind (the) naysayers, never mind the negatives that you will hear. There’ll always be negatives, because none of us are perfect,” Llewellyn implored.

The island’s chief prosecutor pointed to the joint efforts by both her team of prosecutors and police investigators in getting guilty pleas from some accused persons.

“… I am aware, as director of public prosecutions, that both you (the police), and certainly at my office, we have been doing some good work, doing some good prosecutions, getting some good guilty pleas, because the case is so well investigated and it is tight.

“Long may it continue, and my very best wishes to you all,” Llewellyn encouraged the law enforcers at the conference.

NewsAmericasNow.com